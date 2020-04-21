President to address nation on coronavirus situation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Next week Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will address the nation on the coronavirus situation, Kazinform reports with the reference to Facebook account of the press secretary of the President Berik Uali.

He informed that the Government, members of the State Commission on the state of emergency and regional leaders report to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on a daily basis. The Head of State held telephone conversations with Akims of all regions and cities of republican significance and set a number of tasks related to supporting small and medium-sized businesses, social protection of the population, sowing campaign and flood control.

Uali also said that during the month Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had telephone conversations with the leaders of Russia, China, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Israel, the leaders of the UN and the European Council as well as the US Secretary of State.

The President already stated that many programs and concepts need to be updated. The sharp drop in oil prices has confirmed the need of reforms in the economy and financial sector as well as industrialization and digitalization.