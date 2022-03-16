President to appoint governors of regions and mayors of cities of republican significance

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh President announced the initiative to appoint governors of regions and mayors of the cities of republican significance, Kazinform reports.

The President stressed the need to insert corresponding amendments to the country’s legislation to regulate the right of the President to submit on alternative basis no less than two candidatures for the positions of the governors of regions and mayors of the cities of republican significance. Thus the President will appoint governors of regions and mayors of the cities of republican significance based on the results of the considering in maslikhats.