President to attend Republican meeting on agro-industrial complex development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

According to President press secretary Berik Uali’s Facebook account, Kasym-Jomart Tokayev will visit a number of agricultural and industrial facilities in the region. In addition, the President will take part in a republican meeting on agro-industrial complex and rural development.