    08:17, 15 June 2016 | GMT +6

    President to attend St. Petersburg International Forum

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev will deliver a speech at a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. Minister of National Economy Kuandyk Bishimbayev said it following the Government's sitting yesterday.

    According to Bishimbayev, the President is also expected to meet with the heads of major Russian companies. “The main issue, of course, will be attraction of investments to Kazakhstan,” added he.

    The Minister reminded that the Kazakh President attaches great importance to the attraction of investments and emphasizes Kazakhstan’s potential for the work of foreign companies in its territory.

    The representatives of the Ministry will attend the Forum too. Their speeches will focus on privatization issues and development of private-public partnership.

    The 20th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum themed “On the Threshold of New Economic Reality” will be held on June 16-18.

    Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan Diplomacy News President
