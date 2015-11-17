President to chair enlarged Government sitting on November 18

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Spokesperson of President Nursultan Nazarbayev Dauren Abayev answered the question about the upcoming events with the participation of the President of Kazakhstan.

"The Head of State has held several meetings since the beginning of the week. Today, he held a sitting on the issues of preparation for the EXPO-2017. What does the schedule of the President for the nearest days look like," a BNews correspondent asked D. Abayev at the online briefing on the official page of the Akorda on Facebook.

"Tomorrow, November 18, Mr. Nazarbayev will chair an enlarged Government sitting. The preliminary results of the social and economic development in 2015 and the key plans for the work in the nearest future with the consideration of the crisis situation in the world economy will be considered at the sitting. Besides, the participants of the sitting are expected to discuss the National Plan - "100 specific steps" and the program on industrial and infrastructural development. A special emphasis is placed on the measures of support for socially vulnerable layers of population under the new conditions. Moreover, the agenda will include the issue on future work on increasing the investment attractiveness and holding of the privatization campaign," D. Abayev told.