President to hold consultations with PM and Parliament speakers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev is planning to hold consultations with the speakers of the Senate and the Majilis as well as with Prime Minister Karim Massimov. Kazinform reports citing Presidential Press Secretary Dauren Abayev.

“Of course, the Head of State is aware of the deputies’ initiative on dissolution of the Majilis and holding snap elections. The decision on this issue has not been taken yet, as thorough analysis is required. To my mind, Mr. Nazarbayev will weigh all pros and cons, taking into consideration public mood and the situation in the country. The Head of State will also hold consultations with the speakers of the Parliament and Prime Minister. After then only, we will be informed of final decision,” Akorda’s official Facebook page reads.