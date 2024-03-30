EN
    11:34, 30 March 2024 | GMT +6

    President to hold meeting on measures to mitigate floods in regions of Kazakhstan

    President Tokayev
    Photo credit: Akorda

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev controls the work of the Government and local authorities aimed at mitigating the consequences of the floods that affected several regions of the country, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Upon his arrival from China, the Head of State is expected to hold a meeting with Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and other government officials later today.

    The meeting will focus on the mitigation measures to be adopted.

