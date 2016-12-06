President to invite foreigners to work as investment raising specialists

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev considers that highly qualified specialists should be invited to work in Kazakhstan as specialists whose functions would include raising investments into the country.

"For the last year I have visited several countries - Great Britain, USA, Japan, South Korea where I met with business leaders. For example, in Washington I met the heads of the companies the value of which equals USD 10 trillion. All of them showed interest in Kazakhstan. Someone should go and bring these companies here. This is what working countries normally do, except for us. We must determine who will do this. What department will do this work? Do we have such people who are able to approach them and bring them here? If not we should hire foreigners and pay them to do this for us", - the President said during the teleconference today in Astana.

The President assured that Kazakhstan could continue the course of forced industrialization as the major task. "It is necessary to speed up this work. It is the main responsible assignment of the Ministry of Investments and Development", - Nazarbayev said.