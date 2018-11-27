10:30, 27 November 2018 | GMT +6
President to join 8th Civil Forum in Astana
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Public Development Darkhan Kaletayev welcomed the participants 8th Civil Forum being held today in Astana.
"The Civil Forum is held once in 2 years, but this forum is notable for participation of President of the country Nursultan Nazarbayev whom we will meet tomorrow," said the Minister.
The Minister expressed confidence that the two-day forum will both unify the society and will offer recommendations and initiatives which will be implemented later. "All of these will let us conduct the reforms expected by the entire country and nation," he stressed.