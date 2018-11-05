EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    16:31, 05 November 2018 | GMT +6

    President to partake in 15th Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, will participate in the 15th Forum of Interregional Cooperation of Kazakhstan and Russia, Kazinform has learned from the press service of Akorda.

    On November 8, 2018, the Head of State will attend the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council to be hosted by Astana.

    The following day, Nursultan Nazarbayev will arrive in Petropavlovsk to take part in the 15th Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum.


    Photo courtesy of Akorda

     

