    09:09, 14 September 2015 | GMT +6

    President to pay official visit to Tajikistan

    DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev is expected to make an official trip to Dushanbe on September 14.

    N.Nazarbayev will have face-to-face and extended meetings with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon for discussing bilateral cooperation issues. A meeting with Shukurjon Zuhurov, Chairperson of the Assembly of Representatives of the Tajik Supreme Assembly, is planned too. Several bilateral documents will be signed following the talks. Tomorrow, September 15, Nazarbayev will participate in a highest-level meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council.

    Tajikistan CSTO Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Diplomacy News President Top Story
