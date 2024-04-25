President to personally monitor all-out efforts to restore housing, infrastructure affected by floods

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev vowed he will personally monitor all-out efforts to help restore housing and infrastructure in the regions of Kazakhstan affected by colossal floods this spring, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

In his address to an April 25 meeting of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, President Tokayev announced mass reconstructions planned in the flood-affected regions in the upcoming months.

The Government, according to the Head of State, is bending every effort to make sure everyone affected by the floods will get compensated.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out that those affected by floods will be given a chance to relocate to more economically attractive areas.

He also reminded that well-known Kazakhstani billionaires and entrepreneurs who had made generous donations to help restore flood-hit regions will monitor how their funds are spent and distributed.

The Government will also lend a helping hand to small and medium-sized enterprises and agrarians in the regions hit by the natural disaster in order to ensure smooth sowing campaign.

“I would like to reiterate that no one will be left without the support in such difficult moment. The Government will fulfill all obligations,” emphasized the Kazakh leader.

Ensuring wellbeing of all citizens is the key goal of the Government, he stressed.