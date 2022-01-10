President to reveal new Cabinet composition, specific tasks to tackle acute problems

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Tomorrow the proposals on the new composition of the Kazakh Government will be put forward, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Monday during the extraordinary video conference of the Heads of the CSTO member states, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the Heads of the CSTO member states, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that all government agencies are working round the clock to get the country back to normal life.

The Head of State revealed that tomorrow he will put forward the proposals on the composition of the new Cabinet. In addition, President Tokayev will outline specific tasks to tackle the most acute problems in socioeconomic sector of the country.

During the CSTO summit Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assured that the constitutional order has been restored in Kazakhstan and dangerous threats have been averted.

He also added that the counter-terror operation is still underway in the country.