President Tokayev addresses meeting of CA Heads of State in extended format

The meeting was held as a follow-up to the 6th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States held in Astana, joined by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Head of the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) Kakha Imnadze, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

In his speech, the Kazakh leader stressed that the holding of the 6th Consultative Meeting demonstrates the unwavering commitment of the parties to strengthening of centuries-long ties of friendship between the brotherly nations as well as further expansion of multifaceted cooperation and greater cooperation at the global scene.

Photo: Akorda

In joint efforts, significant progress has been made in promoting this format since the first such a meeting in Astana in 2018, with the outcomes of the past five summits, during which important decisions had been taken to deepen regional cooperation, are a clear indication, said Tokayev.

The Kazakh leader deems it important to come up with a common vision for further promotion of regional cooperation amid the ongoing challenging processes round the globe.

Photo: Akorda

The treaty on friendship, good-neighborliness and cooperation for development of Central Asia in the 21st century is of special importance. I’m convinced that our countries need to act based on consolidated approaches within multilateral structures, primarily within the UN. Given the cumulative potential of our countries, a significant contribution can be made to the sustainable development agenda. In support of this important undertaking, I offer to initiate the adoption of the UN GA resolution on achieving the SDGs in Central Asia ahead of the 80th anniversary of the UN. I hope that the participation of UN High Representative Kakha Imnadze in our summit will become a good tradition and commence a closer cooperation between Central Asia and the UN, said Tokayev.

The Head of State believes that the ongoing issue remains the formation of a solid economic basis for multifaceted interaction.

Our countries have great opportunities for expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation. Environmental and climate change cooperation is of special significance. Our countries face the similar challenges, with expansion of interaction, greater coordination and exchanges of experiences in the climate agenda coming to the fore. Taking the opportunity, I would like to wish Azerbaijani President, our distinguished friend Ilham Aliyev success in holding the COP29 this fall, said the Kazakh leader.

The Kazakh President confirmed the commitment of Kazakhstan to the strategic course towards comprehensive enhancement of regional cooperation. He expressed confidence that the decisions adopted today as well as their further efficient implementation will contribute to greater multifaceted partnership in a spirit of centuries-long friendship and mutual support.

Addressing the event were also Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Head of the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) Kakha Imnadze.

Photo: Akorda

Photo: Akorda

Following the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on behalf of the CA Heads of State with the Badge of Honor as the chair of the Consultative Meeting.