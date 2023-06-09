EN
    13:57, 09 June 2023 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet

    Фото: t.me/aqorda_resmi
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željka Cvijanović held talks, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State thanked Željka Cvijanović for her active participation in the Astana International Forum.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the visit of Željka Cvijanović to Kazakhstan opens good opportunities for the development of bilateral relations and mutually beneficial cooperation in a wide range of issues.

    As stated there, Kazakhstan considers Bosnia and Herzegovina as a promising trade and economic partner in South-Eastern Europe and the Balkans.

    Željka Cvijanović expressed gratitude for the hospitality and warm welcome and an invitation to attend the Astana International Forum.

    The parties shared views on the pressing issues of the international and regional agenda. Following the talks, they agreed to speed up bilateral cooperation.



