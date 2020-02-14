President Tokayev and José Ángel Gurría have talks

MUNICH. KAZINFORM On the margins of the 56th Munich Security Conference, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) José Ángel Gurría, the Akorda press service reports.

The sides debated the current state and prospects for further development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to introducing the Organisation’s standards and continue active cooperation with the Organisation while carrying out political and economic reforms.

José Ángel Gurría highly appreciated fruitful cooperation of Kazakhstan and the OECD.