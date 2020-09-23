President Tokayev and Sir Suma Chakrabarti debate preparations for Higher Reforms Council sitting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a video meeting with Advisor, Deputy Chairman of the Higher Reforms Council Sir Suma Chakrabarti.

The parties debated issues concerning the work on promotion of economic development and attraction of investments in Kazakhstan, preparations for the first sitting of the Higher Reforms Council October this year, the President’s Twitter post reads.

As earlier reported, on September 14 the Head of State signed a decree On the Higher Council under the Kazakh President for Reforms. Sir Suma Chakrabarti was appointed the Deputy Chairman of the Council. Besides, Sir Suma Chakrabarti was appointed the External Advisor to the Kazakh President for Economic Development.