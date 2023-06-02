EN
    16:00, 02 June 2023 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev arrives at Congress Hall Palace for 2nd meeting of CA and EU leaders

    Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan has arrived at the Congress Hall Palace for the 2nd meeting of the leaders of the Central Asian countries and the European Union, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The Kazakh Head of State was greeted by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.

    Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, to take part in the leaders of the Central Asian countries and the European Union.


