President Tokayev arrives in Almaty for working visit

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Almaty city for a working visit, Kazinform cites the President’s official Telegram channel BORT N°1.

While in the city, the Head of State will take part in an event on the occasion of the Children’s Protection Day on June 1.

The Kazakh leader is also set to participate in the solemn session of the general meeting of the National Academy of Sciences, visit a range of scientific and educational institutions as well as hold a number of meetings.

Earlier Kazinform reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had paid homage to the victims of political repressions and famine by praying in the Khazret Sultan mosque and laying flowers to the monumental complex honoring 1932-1933 famine victims in the Kazakh capital.