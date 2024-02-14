EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:15, 14 February 2024 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev arrives in Amiri Diwan for talks with Amir of Qatar

    Kazakhstan-Qatar
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in the Amiri Diwan, the seat of rule of the State of Qatar, for bilateral talks with Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    The talks were preceded by an official greeting ceremony at the palace. The Kazakh and Qatari leaders received a welcome report from the head of the guard of honor followed by the national anthems of Kazakhstan and Qatar.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani introduced members of the official delegations to each other.

    After the ceremony, they proceeded to hold bilateral talks.

    Kazakhstan and Qatar
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kazakhstan and Qatar
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kazakhstan and Qatar
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kazakhstan and Qatar
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kazakhstan and Qatar
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kazakhstan and Qatar
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kazakhstan and Qatar
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kazakhstan and Qatar
    Photo credit: Akorda

     

    Tags:
    Akorda Presidential Residence Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Qatar
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Author
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!