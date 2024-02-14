President Tokayev arrives in Amiri Diwan for talks with Amir of Qatar

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in the Amiri Diwan, the seat of rule of the State of Qatar, for bilateral talks with Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

The talks were preceded by an official greeting ceremony at the palace. The Kazakh and Qatari leaders received a welcome report from the head of the guard of honor followed by the national anthems of Kazakhstan and Qatar.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani introduced members of the official delegations to each other.

After the ceremony, they proceeded to hold bilateral talks.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

