EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:30, 29 June 2022 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev arrives in Ashgabat

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At the invitation of the President of Turkmenistan, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Ashgabat for the VI Caspian Summit, the Akorda press service informed.

    As part of his working trip, the President will hold a number of bilateral meetings. Thus, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will meet President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow

    and ex-President, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Caspian countries President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!