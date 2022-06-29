President Tokayev arrives in Ashgabat

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At the invitation of the President of Turkmenistan, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Ashgabat for the VI Caspian Summit, the Akorda press service informed.

As part of his working trip, the President will hold a number of bilateral meetings. Thus, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will meet President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow

and ex-President, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.



