    11:38, 09 December 2022 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev arrives in Bishkek

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan has arrived in Bishkek for a working visit, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda’s press service.

    In the Kyrgyz capital, the Kazakh President is set to attend the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

    At the airport, the Head of State was greeted by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic – head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstn Akylbek Zhaparov.


