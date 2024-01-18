President Tokayev arrives in Italy for official visit

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Italy for an official visit, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Minister of Defense of Italy Guido Crosetto and the representative of Pope Francesco Canalini met the Kazakh leader at the airport.

On January 18, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will hold talks with President of Italy Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

On the same day, the Head of State will participate in Kazakhstan-Italy Investment Roundtable Meeting and will hold a number of meetings with the leaders of major Italian companies.

On January 19, President Tokayev will have an audience with Pope Francis in the Vatican.

Photo credit: Akorda

