President Tokayev arrives in N Kazakhstan for working trip

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in the North Kazakhstan region for a working trip, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of Akorda.

The President flew over the territory of Kyzylzhar district, outskirts of Petropavlovsk city and Sergeyev Water Reservoir

The Head of State flew over the territory of Kyzylzhar district, outskirts of Petropavlovsk city and Sergeyev Water Reservoir. Governor of the region Gauez Nurmukhambetov reported to the President that floodwaters had affected Kyzylzhar, Yessil, Shal Akyn districts and Petropavlovsk city.State of emergency was declared in six districts. More than 2,000 residential buildings were flooded, and 10,345 people were evacuated.

More than 2,000 residential buildings were flooded, and 10,345 people were evacuated in the North Kazakhstan region. Photo credit: Akorda

Flood control operation involves 5,270 people and 906 vehicles.

The work on restoration of critical infrastructure is underway. A commission on flood damages assessment and compensation was set up.