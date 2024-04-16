EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:36, 16 April 2024 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev arrives in N Kazakhstan for working trip

    President Tokayev
    President Tokayev arrives in the North Kazakhstan for working trip. Photo credit: Akorda

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in the North Kazakhstan region for a working trip, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of Akorda.

    President Tokayev
    The President flew over the territory of Kyzylzhar district, outskirts of Petropavlovsk city and Sergeyev Water Reservoir

    The Head of State flew over the territory of Kyzylzhar district, outskirts of Petropavlovsk city and Sergeyev Water Reservoir. Governor of the region Gauez Nurmukhambetov reported to the President that floodwaters had affected Kyzylzhar, Yessil, Shal Akyn districts and Petropavlovsk city.State of emergency was declared in six districts. More than 2,000 residential buildings were flooded, and 10,345 people were evacuated.

    North Kazakhstan region
    More than 2,000 residential buildings were flooded, and 10,345 people were evacuated in the North Kazakhstan region. Photo credit: Akorda

    Flood control operation involves 5,270 people and 906 vehicles.

    The work on restoration of critical infrastructure is underway. A commission on flood damages assessment and compensation was set up.

    North Kazakhstan region
    Flood control operation involves 5,270 people and 906 vehicles. Photo credit: Akorda

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan North Kazakhstan region Floods in Kazakhstan
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!