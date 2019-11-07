President Tokayev arrives in Omsk

OMSK. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Omsk, Kazinform has learnt from president’s press secretary Berik Uali.

«Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Omsk (Russia) to participate in the work of the XVI Forum of Interregional Cooperation of Kazakhstan and Russia themed The topical issues of cross-border cooperation development. On the sidelines of the forum President Tokayev is expected to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. A number of documents will be signed as well,» Uali wrote in a Facebook post.