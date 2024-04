President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Uzbekistan for a working trip, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomed his counterpart at the Airport of Urgench.

Photo credit: Akorda

The program of the visit includes an informal meeting of the two countries’ presidents and joint visit to the enterprises and cultural facilities of Khiva.