President Tokayev arrives in Yerevan for official visit

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who arrived on an official visit to Yerevan, was welcomed at the state residence of Armenia, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

The Honour Guard Company gave a report to the two countries’ leaders.

After the national anthems of Kazakhstan and Armenia were played, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Nikol Pashinyan introduced members of official delegations to each other.

After the ceremony, the Kazakh and Armenian leaders left for negotiations.

State flags of Kazakhstan and Armenia. Photo credit: Akorda

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan welcomes President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Photo credit: Akorda

Honour Guard Company reported to two countries' leaders. Photo credit: Akorda