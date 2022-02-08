EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:02, 08 February 2022 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev assigns to draft new Water Code

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State assigned to prepare a draft new Water Code, Kazinform reports.

    «The Water Code adopted back to 2003 regulates only conditions for practical use of water. This document does not provide opportunities to preserve water resources and use them rationally. Changes of weather conditions, issues accumulated in the water sector intercepts the country’s socioeconomic development,» the President said.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev charged the Government and experts to elaborate a draft Water Code. Given the climate change and policies of adjacent countries the Code should contribute to decreasing water scarcity.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!