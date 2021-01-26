President Tokayev assigns to establish Economic Crimes Agency

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s extended meeting of the Kazakh Government President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev charged to found the Economic Crimes Agency, Kazinform reports.

The President noted that there was initiated the record number of cases against organized criminal groups in the shadow economy in Kazakhstan in 2020. Activities of 73 criminal groups were stopped.

The Head of State charged to create the Economic Crimes Agency under the President in a short span of time to raise independence of decision-making and avoid conflict of interests.

Participants of the meeting are also to pay utmost attention to the construction of housing, health and epidemiological situation in the country, wages of public sector employees, development of the Kazakh capital, tax administration, attraction of foreign investment, and the National Development Plan until 2025.