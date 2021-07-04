President Tokayev attends concert dated to National Dombra Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended a concert dedicated to the National Dombra Day, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Having congratulated all Kazakhstanis on the National Dombra Day, President Tokayev noted that celebration of the National Dombra Day instituted by Elbasy has become a good tradition.

In his remarks at the event, the Head of State reminded that the holiday promotes unique art of the Kazakh people deeply rooted in the past. Dombra is a sacred, legendary musical instrument which has been transmitted from generation to generation.

According to the President, the magnificent sounds of two strings of the Kazakh lute preserve the musical heritage of the Great Steppe and the secrets of our ancestors. It is through dombra that they conveyed their happiness and grief, dreams and hopes.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also stressed that the future generations should continue the traditions of the sacred art of dombra playing.

In conclusion, President Tokayev stressed that the tunes of dombra unite all ethnic groups in our country based on common values and strengthens spiritual unity.

Recall that Kazakhstan marks the National Dombra Day on the first Sunday of July every year. The holiday was instituted by the Decree of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, in 2018.