President Tokayev attends Games of the Future opening ceremony in Kazan

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended The Games of the Future opening ceremony in Kazan, Tatarstan, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of Akorda.

After the national anthem was performed, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the Games open.

Addressing the participants, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked his Vladimir Putin for holding the Games and wished success to the teams. He also suggested holding the next Games of the Future in Kazakhstan.

Leaders of Belarus. Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan also addressed the participants, after which the Parade of Flags of the participating states took place.

The Games are held in phygital format (physical + digital), combining physical activity, modern technologies and digital environment.

The programme of the Games encompasses five challenges (Sport, Strategy, Tactics, Technology, and Speed), as well as hybrid classic sports and their digital analogues in 21 competitions.

According to organizers, over 2,000 participants from more than 100 countries will compete in the Games.

Kazakhstan is represented at the Games by 48 players who will contend in 13 competitions.

Photo credit: Akorda

