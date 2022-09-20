President Tokayev attends Kazakhstan-U.S. investment roundtable

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the Kazakhstan-United States investment roundtable discussions, the official Telegram Channel of the Kazakh President’s press service reads.

Representatives of the U.S. largest companies such as Chevron, ExxonMobil, Fluor, Shell USA, The Solar Turbines, S&P Global, Centrus Energy Corporation, Boeing, Amway, GE International Markets, Honeywell UOP, Philip Morris, Procter & Gamble, Baker Hughes, John Deere, Bechtel, Halliburton, Valmont, Champion Foods, PepsiCo, MasterCard, Citi, McLarty Associates, Macro-Advisory LTD, Private Equity Fund RCF, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, Greenenberg Traurig LLP, Microsoft, Coursera, StartX, EPAM, Wabtec Corporation, Zscaler, DoorDash, Amazon, Pfizer, Medtronic, Netflix took part in the event.

Addressing those present the Head of State told about the development of large-scale political and economic reforms aimed at building a Just Kazakhstan. he focused on Kazakhstan’s economic potential and measures taken to raise its investment attractiveness. In particular, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told them about opportunities for joint investment projects in energy, agriculture, industry, transport and logistics, digitalization, finance and renewable energy sources sectors.





































Photo: akorda.kz