President Tokayev attends launching ceremony of Russia’s gas transit via Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan

The Head of State took part in the ceremony of inaugurating transportation of Russia’s gas through Kazakhstan for consumers in Uzbekistan, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

As part of his visit to Russia the Kazakh President attended the ceremonial launch of the transit of Russia’s natural gas through Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan via the Central Asia-Centre main gas pipeline.

The Presidents of Russia and Uzbekistan also participated in the solemn event.

In his Address the Head of State said this milestone event opens another bright page in the history of good neighborly relations between the countries bringing strategic cooperation and energy cooperation between Kazakhstan, Russia and Uzbekistan to a brand-new level.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the role of the project in further strengthening of regional stability and energy security in Central Asia.

The President said over 20,000 km of main gas pipes with annual carrying capacity of 255 billion cubic meters are running through Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan is interested in full use of its transit potential and is ready for further increasing volumes of transportation of Russian gas.

In conclusion, the Head of State thanked Vladimir Putin for his contribution for promoting the most important transnational project and expressed gratitude to Shavkat Mirziyoyev for all-round support.