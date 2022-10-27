President Tokayev attends opening of Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended an official ceremony of opening of the Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, and President of the European Council Charles Michel were also present.

The high-ranking guests got acquainted with the exhibition «Ykylym murasy» displaying a collection of the National Historic Museum of Kyrgyzstan.

The event also featured a concert of masters of art of Kyrgyzstan which included the extracts of the Manas epic and works of Chingiz Aitmatov was held. The sanats (didactic poems) by people’s poet Toktogul Satylganov were featured.









Photo: t.me/bort_01











