    15:35, 09 May 2023 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev attends Victory Day Parade in Moscow

    Фото: akorda.kz
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has attended the Military Parade in Moscow dedicated to the 78th anniversary of the Victory Day and participated in a ceremony of laying flowers to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

    President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Miriyoyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan attended the event as well.


    Tags:
    Russia President of Kazakhstan Victory Day President Top Story
