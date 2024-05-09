EN
    15:38, 09 May 2024 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev attends Victory Day Parade in Moscow

    President Tokayev
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the Military Parade held on the Red Square in Moscow on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of the Victory Day. The President also participated in the ceremony of laying flowers to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of Akorda.

    Along with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin, the Parade was attended by President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdymukhamedov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Cuba Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith, and President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embalo.

    Photo credit: Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda
    President Tokayev attends Victory Day Parade in Moscow
    Photo credit: Akorda
    President Tokayev attends Victory Day Parade in Moscow
    Photo credit: Akorda
    President Tokayev attends Victory Day Parade in Moscow
    Photo credit: Akorda
    President Tokayev attends Victory Day Parade in Moscow
    Photo credit: Akorda
    President Tokayev attends Victory Day Parade in Moscow
    Photo credit: Akorda

     

