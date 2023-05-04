President Tokayev awards Emomali Rahmon with The Order of Golden Eagle

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has awarded the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon with The Order of the Golden Eagle (Altyn Qyran), Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

The Kazakh Leader emphasized the contribution of Emomali Rahmon to the strengthening of friendship, mutual understanding and cooperation between the fraternal peoples of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

«We maintain a close and trust-based political dialogue at all levels. We have formed a solid contractual and legal framework. Trade and economic cooperation is developing dynamically, cultural and humanitarian ties are constantly expanding. We cooperate fruitfully within the most important international structures, contributing to the strengthening of all-round cooperation in Central Asia. It is gratifying that today our interstate ties are moving to the level of allied interaction. This became possible thanks to your active participation in building exemplary relations between the two countries,» the Head of State said

«I perceive this award, first of all, as a high appreciation of the contribution of the entire nation of Tajikistan to the development and strengthening of the Tajik-Kazakh relations, friendship and cooperation. I am confident that we will continue making tireless efforts to comprehensively deepen and expand the strategic partnership between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan for the benefit of our fraternal nations,» said the Tajik President.