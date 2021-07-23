President Tokayev briefed by Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Beibut Atamkulov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received reports by Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Beibut Atamkulov, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

The President was informed about the implementation of state programs as well as the main areas of work of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development in the first half-year of 2021.

The detailed information on the development of the manufacturing sector was presented to the Head of State. According to Mr. Atamkulov, there has been a 5.6% growth in manufacturing with a 31% growth seen in the pharmaceutical industry, 22% in machinery, 2.8% in the chemical industry, and 0.8% in metallurgy. He noted that over 126 projects with investments worth KZT1.1trl will be launched by the end of the year.

The Head of State was briefed that roads spanning 2.2 thousand kilometers have been put into service under the Nurly Zhol program since the start of 2021. The flow of transit traffic, including en route China-Europe-China, has risen by 59%.

6.6mln sq.m. of housing have been commissioned as part of the Nurly zher program, which is set to be increased to 17mln sq.m. by the yearend.

In conclusion, the Kazakh President gave a number of instructions on the main areas of work of the Ministry, including the main objectives such as development and reconstruction of roads of the rural network, construction of rental housing.