President Tokayev briefed on Baiterek Holding’s performance in 2023

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received head of Baiterek Holding Rustam Karagoishin to hear a report on its performance in 2023 and plans for the upcoming period, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The recently appointed head of the holding revealed that its overall contribution towards supporting domestic business had amounted to KZT2.5 trillion. In the future in order to ensure qualitative and sustainable development of the country’s economy, Baiterek will focus its efforts on financing agriculture, processing industry, infrastructure, transport and logistics as well as housing construction.

Karagoishin also reported on the planned measures to support and nurture entrepreneurs able to meet competition, expand financing of small, medium and large business in all regions of the country and lend a helping hand to businessmen in small cities and rural areas.

The Head of State pointed to the importance of stepping up work in the mentioned sectors, asserting that gradual implementation of the tasks set will let achieve tangible results in strengthening Kazakhstan’s economy and improving wellbeing of its citizens.

Rustam Karagoishin was appointed the new head of Baiterek Holding in early February 2024.