President Tokayev briefed on People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan work

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received today Deputy Chairman of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Zhanseit Tuimebayev, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

The Head of State was briefed on the current activities of the People's Assembly, the progress in implementation of the instructions given at the XXVII session of the People's Assembly, and situation in the sphere of inter-ethnic relations in the country.



Additionally, Mr. Tuimebayev reported to the President on the progress in the development of the Action Plan of the events dated to the 25th anniversary of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan and the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan.







Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in turn, thanked Zhanseit Tuimebayev for the work done by the Assembly.



"I would like to thank the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan, especially during the presidential election. The People's Assembly of Kazakhstan carries out an important work aimed at the consolidation of our society," the Head of State noted.



In conclusion, President Tokayev gave a number of specific instructions.