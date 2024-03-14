President Tokayev briefed on return of illegally acquired assets from abroad

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Prosecutor General Berik Assylov with the latter reporting on the state of law and order in Kazakhstan as well as the results of work of the Prosecutor General’s Office in priority areas, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.

In his report, Prosecutor General Assylov touched upon the results of international cooperation in terms of legal assistance and search for fugitives hiding abroad. According to him, fugitives in some high-profile cases have already been detained and returned to Kazakhstan.

The Prosecutor General informed the Head of State that Kazakhstan had reached common understanding with a number of international organizations, namely the Council of Europe, Interpol, the OECD, and the OSCE in terms of return of illegally acquired assets.

Berik Assylov also revealed that 220 investors who channeled 2.7 trillion tenge worth of investment in Kazakhstan’s economy had been provided with legal assistance. That helped raise the level of credibility of foreign investors in Kazakhstan’s institutes of state power.

On top of that, the Prosecutor General briefed the President on crime rate in the country and the steps taken to ensure constitutional rights of citizens.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed Berik Assylov to take further steps to ensure the strengthening of law and order in the country, protection of citizens, including entrepreneurs. The Prosecutor General’s Office was urged to use a wide spectrum of advanced technologies in search for illegally acquired assets abroad.