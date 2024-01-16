President Tokayev briefed on socioeconomic development of Shymkent

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received akim (mayor) of Shymkent Gabit Syzdykbekov to hear out a report on the city’s socioeconomic development in the year 2023, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

Mayor Syzdykbekov reported to the President that volume of investments into the fixed capital increased by 26 percent climbing to over 724 billion tenge. The city produced industrial products worth over 1.5 billion tenge.

According to the report, in 2023 construction industry of the city demonstrated dynamic development as over 1 million square meters of housing was commissioned citywide.

Works on the development of infrastructure for five industrial zones with the total area of 867 ha are underway.

Last year the city boasted over 128,000 small and medium businesses, that is 16.4 percent more than in 2022. In order to support 3,498 SMEs the city earmarked some 19.8 billion tenge.

Construction of a brand-new terminal of the local airport as well as reconstruction of the railway station is underway.

In his report mayor Syzdykbekov also revealed a host of social and sports facilities that had been unveiled in the city last year, namely a table tennis complex, a congress hall, a health retreat, a schoolchildren palace.

Works on the construction of 18 educational facilities for 28,000 seats under the Comfortable School project are in progress.

This year will see the installment of some 3,000 surveillance cameras in the streets of Shymkent. Authorities hope it will help reduce the crime rate in the city.

In conclusion, President Tokayev gave a number of specific tasks to Gabit Syzdykbekov on further diversification of the city’s economy, attraction of additional investments and strengthening measures of support for SMEs.