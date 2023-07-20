President Tokayev concludes his visit to Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH. KAZINFORM The working visit of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to Saudi Arabia concluded, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

As earlier reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, arrived at Jeddah at the invitation of the King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for a working visit.

As part of the working visit the Kazakh President attended the Central Asia + Gulf Cooperation Council Summit.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Masjid al-Nabawi Mosque, located in the holy city of Madinah.

In Jeddah, the President held bilateral talks.