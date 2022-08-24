President Tokayev concludes official visit to Azerbaijan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev said warm goodbye to each other as the former concluded his official visit to Azerbaijan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Earlier it was reported that today President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit. The Kazakh Head of State held meetings with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev in narrow and extended formats.





Photo: t.me/bort_01



