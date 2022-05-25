President Tokayev condoles over deadly shooting at Texas elementary school

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to President of the United States of America Joseph Biden in connection with the shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that took the lives of innocent children and adults, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

«On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I express the most sincere condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families who lost their beloved ones, and wish a speedy recovery to those wounded. I join Texans and all your country-fellows in grieving for the victims of this heinous crime,» President Tokayev writes in his letter.