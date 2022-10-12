EN
    15:13, 12 October 2022 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev condoles over passing of professor Naum Shafer

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of condolences to the family members and close ones to late Naum Shafer, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh President.

    «Naum Shafer had a long path life and left a unique literary and musical legacy, was a wise mentor for the young generation. It was the collection of thousands of musical works and books, including records of Kazakh folk melodies, that became his life’s work. A good memory of him will always remain in our hearts,» reads the letter.

    Famous musicologist and collector from Pavlodar Naum Shafer died at the age of 92.


