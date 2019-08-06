EN
    12:03, 06 August 2019 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev condoles with Egypt over terrorist attacks in Cairo

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his condolences to his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on the occasion of the recent terrorist attacks in Cairo, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his personal behalf the Head of State express condolences to the families of the victims and wished those injured the speediest recovery.

    In the telegram of condolences President Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan is always ready to continue the cooperation with Egypt to combat modern challenges and threats for the sake of peace in our countries.

