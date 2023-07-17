EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:48, 17 July 2023 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev condoles with S Korea over torrential rain victims

    None
    Photo: akorda.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to South Korean Leader Yoon Suk Yeol over numerous human losses caused by torrential rains, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

    On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his condolences and sympathy to the families and relatives of the dead. He wished also speedy recovery to all those injured and return of missing citizens to their homes.

    As Yonhap reported, flooding and landslides caused by heavy rains across South Korea have killed 37 people and left more than 10 people missing. Thousands of people were evacuated. Authorities promised to do their best to find those missing. As the Ministry of Defense informed, 472 servicemen are involved in liquidation of the disaster consequences.


    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and South Korea President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!