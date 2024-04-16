President Tokayev conducts flyover of flood-hit areas in Kostanay rgn

Upon his arrival in Kostanay region, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev flew over the flood-affected areas to get familiarized with the current situation in the region, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

According to governor of Kostanay region Kumar Aksakalov, a state of emergency was declared in six districts of the region due to flooding. 11 settlements of the total 492 were hit most by floods.

The governor went on say that the flood situation has been stabilized, with only 51 homes remaining under water across the region. Moreover, four bridges and seven road sections have been washed away, 1,414 power supply towers have been damaged. As a result, road communication between Kostanay and the southern areas of the region as well as electricity supply in 13 settlements were temporarily disrupted.

Photo: Akorda

The Kazakh President was informed about the current state of the key hydrotechnical facilities of the region, including Karatomarskoye, Verkhne-Tobolskoye and Zhelkuarskoye reservoirs. Aksakalov reported that control releases of water from reservoirs are carried out to prevent settlements and infrastructure from flooding.

In general, thanks to the flood control measures aimed at fortifying dams, laying inert material it was possible to prevent flooding of Tobol town, the administrative center of Amangeldinskiy district and other settlements.

Photo: Akorda