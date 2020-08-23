President Tokayev congratulates boxer Firuza Sharipova on her latest win

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his congratulations to Kazakhstani boxer Firuza Sharipova after she won the IBA World Female Super Light Title in Kazan, Russia, Kazinform reports.

President Tokayev tweeted his heartfelt congratulations to Sharipova on her stunning win.

«I congratulate outstanding athlete Firuza Sharipova on her confident win in the fight for the IBA World Title. I wish her further success,» the Head of State tweeted.

Earlier Kazinform reported that Firuza Sharipova won the IBA title in the fifth round of the 10-round fight.